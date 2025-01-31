Gulfstream Park Racing Picks: Holy Bull Day, 2/1/25

Just one week after White Abarrio won a thrilling edition of the Pegasus World Cup, Gulfstream Park horse racing has another one of its biggest days of the championship meet. After all, the Road to the Kentucky Derby visits Hallandale Beach on Saturday, February 1. The 12-race card is anchored by the Holy Bull (G3), a 20-point Kentucky Derby prep. It is also the first in the series of qualifying races at Gulfstream that continues through the Fountain of Youth (G2) on March 1 and draws to a close with the Florida Derby (G1) on March 29.

Saturday’s card contains five stakes in all: the Holy Bull, the Forward Gal (G3) for Kentucky Oaks hopefuls, the Kitten’s Joy for sophomore turf horses, the Sweetest Chant for turf fillies, and the Swale for dirt sprinters. First post is at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. You can watch the whole card as well as horse racing all over the country on FanDuel TV, and wager on the races with FanDuel.

Make sure to check the program and the weather on race day. The weather forecast calls for clear skies through the weekend, though if rain blows in or a horse is scratched for any other reason, you should always check your bets and adjust accordingly.

Gulfstream Park Picks

Race 1 - $10,000 claiming, five furlongs on Tapeta - Neophyte, Dropkick Murphy

FanDuel odds: 3-1 and 9-2

Neophyte (3-1) is anything but; in fact, he is making his 30th lifetime start in this. He was well beaten at 5 1/2 furlongs on December 1, in his first start off the Saffie Joseph claim, but there are several reasons he can do better. He cuts back to a flat five furlongs, his better distance. Joseph didn't lose the faith and drop him in tag; he kept him at this open $10,000 level where he is a fixture, and Joseph wins a quarter of the time second off the claim. He can also get the right trip, as well, since he has enough speed to be forward in this short race but also can win from a spot stalking just off the pace.

Another horse liable to work a good tracking trip is Dropkick Murphy (9-2), who comes first off the claim for Kathryn Davey. Davey hasn't run much this Gulfstream meet, but three of her four runners have found the exacta. Class is the question, as his most recent win came against beaten $8,000 claimers in October. But, that was his last attempt at this course and distance, and his last few going a little longer at this level have had him right in the frame.

Race 11 - Holy Bull (G3), 1 1/16 miles on dirt - Guns Loaded, Burnham Square

FanDuel odds: 5-2 and 5-1

Ferocious may be the class of the field so far, but he burned a lot of money in both the Hopeful (G1) and the Breeders' Futurity (G1). Though he is good enough to consider for underneath rungs, others have more upside on top.

Even though Guns Loaded (5-2) has yet to try two turns yet, he is bred top and bottom for the extra distance. He also proved last out in the Mucho Macho Man, a one-turn mile, that he has the ability to handle the Gulfstream Park footing. In a relatively short field with no one else who has ever flashed the kind of blazing speed that he has shown so far, Guns Loaded has every right to lead them every step of the way for some of the hottest connections on the grounds, trainer Jose D'Angelo and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Burnham Square (5-1) showed some talent in his first two starts, but put it all together in a maiden race over this course and distance on December 28 at Gulfstream under Edgard Zayas, who rides again in the Holy Bull. He struck the front early and kept on going nicely. Though he is extremely unlikely to outgun Guns Loaded early, even with the tactical outside draw, he blew past horses in each of his first two starts, meaning he does not need the lead. Trainer Ian Wilkes has been placing horses well at Gulfstream this meet and has a good price contender for the Holy Bull.

Race 12 - Forward Gal (G3), seven furlongs on dirt - Eclatant, Justinqueso

FanDuel odds: 9-2 and 8-1

There is a lot of speed in this field of 11: Stunner may attract the most betting attention of the speed, but Frida and Rojo Rita, at the very least, will make her work hard for it. Even though speed is so often the name of the game at Gulfstream, the fractions could get lively and a horse who can at least track off the pace looks strong.

Eclatant (9-2) was a well-beaten third in the Golden Rod (G2) last out, but that was her only two-turn start so far. Now she dials back to one turn, which may be her better game, judging from a 5 1/2-furlong maiden win at Churchill Downs and a six-furlong allowance win at Keeneland. She still has to prove herself at an extended one-turn configuration, but her class, her tactical gear, and her strong connections (trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez) give her a lot to like as a horse who has a right to trip out behind the speed.

The Holy Bull had a live Ian Wilkes price horse, and so does the Forward Gal. Even though Justinqueso (8-1) needed a disqualification to notch that debut maiden win last out, she stalked and kept going at an honest pace all the way through. She likes the local dirt, the extra furlong should play well to her pedigree, and gates toward the inside do tend to do well going seven furlongs at Gulfstream.

