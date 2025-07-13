Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (45-49) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-64)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CLEG

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

CLE: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 3.79 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 1-6, 5.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (1-0) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (1-6) will get the nod for the White Sox. Cantillo has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Cantillo's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. When Civale starts, the White Sox have gone 3-7-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 1-7 record in Civale's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.8%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -142 favorite on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -146 to cover.

Guardians versus White Sox, on July 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 19 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won six of nine games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 92 chances this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 47-45-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 29 of the 90 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Chicago has a 23-51 record (winning only 31.1% of its games).

In the 93 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-49-5).

The White Sox have a 49-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 102 hits and an OBP of .367 this season. He has a .297 batting average and a slugging percentage of .510.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season. He's batting .287.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 21st, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Kwan has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .136 with a walk and two RBIs.

Carlos Santana has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Manzardo brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a team-best OBP (.298), and leads the White Sox in hits (73). He's batting .218 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he is 144th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 130th and he is 119th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .224 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Lenyn Sosa has a slugging percentage of .424, a team-best for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth has six doubles, two home runs and 32 walks while hitting .244.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

