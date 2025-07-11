Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (43-48) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-62)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CLEG

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

CLE: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

CLE: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.61 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams (5-4) for the Guardians and Jonathan Cannon (3-7) for the White Sox. Williams' team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 5-7-0 record against the spread in Cannon's starts. The White Sox are 3-9 in Cannon's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (50.9%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -164 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+104 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -125 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-White Sox on July 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (58.6%) in those games.

Cleveland has not lost in five games this year when favored by -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 89 opportunities.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 45-44-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have a 28-59 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32.2% of those games).

Chicago is 15-42 (winning just 26.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-47-5).

The White Sox have put together a 48-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 100 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .512.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 16th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging in the majors.

Carlos Santana has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.326/.353.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 55 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .429.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a team-high OBP (.301), and leads the White Sox in hits (72). He's batting .220 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 144th, his on-base percentage is 129th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .223 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Chase Meidroth is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and 31 walks.

Lenyn Sosa paces his team with a .408 slugging percentage.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

