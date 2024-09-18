Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (87-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (80-71)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)

CLE: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-8, 3.60 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-7, 3.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (11-8) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (12-7) will take the ball for the Twins. Bibee's team is 17-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bibee starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-6. The Twins are 12-15-0 against the spread when Ober starts. The Twins are 2-4 in Ober's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (51.6%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

The Guardians vs Twins moneyline has Cleveland as a -120 favorite, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the Guardians are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Twins on Sept. 18 is 7.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (65.6%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 52-22 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 79-71-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 39.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-26).

Minnesota has a record of 10-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (38.5%).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-68-6).

The Twins have a 65-82-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 160 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .515. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 26 doubles, 29 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 97th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Andres Gimenez has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Lane Thomas has 13 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has put up 117 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .243 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Santana takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Willi Castro's .334 OBP and .394 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .250.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .231 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Jose Miranda has 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .292.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/17/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/4/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.