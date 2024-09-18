Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18
Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Minnesota Twins.
Guardians vs Twins Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (87-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (80-71)
- Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: BSGL
Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | MIN: (+102)
- Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-8, 3.60 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-7, 3.90 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (11-8) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (12-7) will take the ball for the Twins. Bibee's team is 17-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bibee starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-6. The Twins are 12-15-0 against the spread when Ober starts. The Twins are 2-4 in Ober's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (51.6%)
Guardians vs Twins Moneyline
- The Guardians vs Twins moneyline has Cleveland as a -120 favorite, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the Guardians are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Guardians vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for Guardians-Twins on Sept. 18 is 7.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (65.6%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 52-22 when favored by -120 or more this year.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians have an against the spread record of 79-71-0 in 150 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have won 39.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-26).
- Minnesota has a record of 10-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (38.5%).
- The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-68-6).
- The Twins have a 65-82-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 160 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .515. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Ramirez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
- Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 26 doubles, 29 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- His batting average is 97th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 41st.
- Andres Gimenez has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.
- Lane Thomas has 13 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Santana has put up 117 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .243 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.
- Santana takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
- Willi Castro's .334 OBP and .394 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .250.
- He ranks 76th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .231 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
- Jose Miranda has 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .292.
Guardians vs Twins Head to Head
- 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/17/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/4/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
