Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MNNT

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-152) | MIN: (+128)

CLE: (-152) | MIN: (+128) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

CLE: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-2, 5.19 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-3, 6.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (2-2) to the mound, while Chris Paddack (0-3) will take the ball for the Twins. Bibee's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have failed to cover all of the five games Paddack has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for one Paddack start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (53.3%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +128 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +140 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -170.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-Twins game on April 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has been a -152 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 16 of 28 chances this season.

The Guardians are 12-16-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won one of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (14.3%).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Twins have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-3).

The Twins have a 15-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.895) this season. He has a .345 batting average, an on-base percentage of .395, and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Kwan has hit safely in 11 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .265 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ramirez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a walk and an RBI.

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland with 18 hits. He is batting .212 this season and 11 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Manzardo has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Gabriel Arias has been key for Cleveland with 23 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Arias has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton has a slugging percentage of .500 and has 25 hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 83rd in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Ty France has a .330 on-base percentage while slugging .366. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .248.

His batting average ranks 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 109th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .232.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .257 with seven doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

