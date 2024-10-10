Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on Oct. 10

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers for Game 4 of the ALDS.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-76)

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Max

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | DET: (+106)

CLE: (-124) | DET: (+106) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170)

CLE: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 12-8, 3.47 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA), while the Tigers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Bibee and his team have a record of 20-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Bibee starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-6.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (53.4%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -124 favorite on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Guardians are +140 to cover, and the Tigers are -170.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

Guardians versus Tigers, on Oct. 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 64 times (64.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 52-24 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 162 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 86-76-0 against the spread in their 162 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 49 of the 99 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49.5%).

Detroit has gone 31-40 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (43.7%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 162 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-79-5).

The Tigers have an 89-73-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 173 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .537, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualified, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Naylor enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Steven Kwan has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 147 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .340.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated 134 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Tigers. He's batting .262.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Matt Vierling has 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is currently 61st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Colt Keith has a slugging percentage of .380, a team-high for the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/11/2024: 10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

