Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on Oct. 10
The Thursday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers for Game 4 of the ALDS.
Guardians vs Tigers Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (92-69) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-76)
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: Max
Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | DET: (+106)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 12-8, 3.47 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)
The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA), while the Tigers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Bibee and his team have a record of 20-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Bibee starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-6.
Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (53.4%)
Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline
- Detroit is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -124 favorite on the road.
Guardians vs Tigers Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Guardians are +140 to cover, and the Tigers are -170.
Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under
- Guardians versus Tigers, on Oct. 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 64 times (64.6%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 52-24 when favored by -124 or more this year.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 162 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians are 86-76-0 against the spread in their 162 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have won 49 of the 99 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49.5%).
- Detroit has gone 31-40 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (43.7%).
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 162 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-79-5).
- The Tigers have an 89-73-0 record against the spread this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 173 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .537, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.
- Naylor enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
- Steven Kwan has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
- Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 147 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .340.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene has accumulated 134 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Tigers. He's batting .262.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Matt Vierling has 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- He is currently 61st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Colt Keith has a slugging percentage of .380, a team-high for the Tigers.
- Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.
Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head
- 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/23/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/22/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/11/2024: 10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
