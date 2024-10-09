Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 9

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (86-76) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Time: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TBS

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-110) | CLE: (-106)

DET: (-110) | CLE: (-106) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | CLE: -1.5 (+162)

DET: +1.5 (-196) | CLE: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 6-6, 4.76 ERA vs Alex Cobb (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.76 ERA

The probable pitchers are Keider Montero (6-6, 4.76 ERA) for the Tigers and Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA) for the Guardians. Montero's team is 12-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montero's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Cobb's three starts with a set spread. The Guardians have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Cobb starts this season.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.7%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -110 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Guardians are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

Tigers versus Guardians, on Oct. 9, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 35-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 161 opportunities.

In 161 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 88-73-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have gone 26-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.1% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 24-33 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (42.1%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-82-9 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have collected an 86-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 134 hits and an OBP of .348, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .479. He's batting .262.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Matt Vierling is batting .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Colt Keith has an OPS of .689, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Kerry Carpenter has 18 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Carpenter brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a slugging percentage of .537 and has 173 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Steven Kwan a has .368 on-base percentage to pace the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is batting .252 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/11/2024: 10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

