Guardians vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Guardians vs Rockies Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (52-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-78)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and COLR

Guardians vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-295) | COL: (+240)

CLE: (-295) | COL: (+240) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118)

CLE: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 6-9, 4.16 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 2-2, 3.13 ERA

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (6-9) against the Rockies and Tanner Gordon (2-2). Allen's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Allen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Rockies covered all of the three games Gordon has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rockies are 2-1 in Gordon's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (58%)

Guardians vs Rockies Moneyline

The Guardians vs Rockies moneyline has Cleveland as a -295 favorite, while Colorado is a +240 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Rockies are +118 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -142.

Guardians vs Rockies Over/Under

Guardians versus Rockies, on July 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Guardians vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 25, or 62.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -295.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 103 opportunities.

The Guardians are 53-50-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 25.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-74).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer, Colorado has a record of 4-20 (16.7%).

The Rockies have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-58-4).

The Rockies have covered 40.8% of their games this season, going 42-61-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 114 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .519. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifiers, he is 23rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Kwan takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with three home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Carlos Santana is batting .226 with a .341 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Santana enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 16 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Manzardo heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.523) and paces the Rockies in hits (100). He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .269 with 11 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Jordan Beck has racked up an on-base percentage of .330, a team-high for the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while batting .306.

