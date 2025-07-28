Guardians vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Monday.

Guardians vs Rockies Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (52-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-78)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and COLR

Guardians vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-240) | COL: (+198)

CLE: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

CLE: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.76 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-2, 8.67 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Slade Cecconi (5-4) versus the Rockies and Bradley Blalock (1-2). Cecconi and his team are 8-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cecconi's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. When Blalock starts, the Rockies have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 1-4 in Blalock's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (62.9%)

Guardians vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Rockies reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-240) and Colorado as the underdog (+198) on the road.

Guardians vs Rockies Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Guardians are -120 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -100.

Guardians vs Rockies Over/Under

The Guardians-Rockies contest on July 28 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Guardians vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 25, or 62.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -240.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 103 opportunities.

The Guardians are 53-50-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 99 total times this season. They've gone 25-74 in those games.

Colorado has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-58-4).

The Rockies have collected a 42-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 114 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .525. He's batting .298.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan is hitting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Carlos Santana has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 66 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Manzardo heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-high OBP (.326) and slugging percentage (.513), while pacing the Rockies in hits (98, while batting .281).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .273. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Jordan Beck has put up an on-base percentage of .326, a team-best for the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is batting .302 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

