Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (91-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-82)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-3, 4.63 ERA vs Jakob Junis (Reds) - 4-0, 2.61 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA). Cantillo and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Cantillo's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds are 1-3-0 against the spread when Junis starts. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for two Junis starts this season -- they lost both.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (50.3%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

The Guardians vs Reds moneyline has Cleveland as a -142 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +120 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +146 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -178.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Reds on Sept. 25 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (66%) in those games.

This year Cleveland has won 27 of 42 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 156 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 84-72-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Reds have a 38-45 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 18-20 (47.4%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-73-7).

The Reds have an 85-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 168 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .521, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in MLB.

Andres Gimenez has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.302/.344.

Lane Thomas has 15 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .473 and has 156 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 56th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .229 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 116th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jonathan India has an on-base percentage of .354, a team-high for the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .262 with 26 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/15/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

