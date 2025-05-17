Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Saturday.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (25-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (22-24)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and CLEG

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brent Suter (Reds) - 1-0, 2.08 ERA

The probable starters are Slade Cecconi for the Guardians and Brent Suter (1-0) for the Reds. Cecconi and his team were 5-8-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Cecconi and his team had a 1-4 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Suter has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Suter start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (62.2%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Guardians are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -150 to cover.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

Guardians versus Reds on May 17 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 6-1 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 43 opportunities.

In 43 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 20-23-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've finished 11-14 in those games.

Cincinnati is 5-8 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 44 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-25-1).

The Reds have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 23-21-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 45 hits, batting .294 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with an OPS of .823. He has a slash line of .320/.381/.442 this season.

His batting average ranks eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Kyle Manzardo has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.312/.504.

Manzardo heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs.

Carlos Santana has been key for Cleveland with 32 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .324.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .425 and has 46 hits, both team-best marks for the Reds. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

TJ Friedl has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .269. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Gavin Lux has racked up an on-base percentage of .386, a team-high for the Reds.

Matt McLain is hitting .184 with three doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/15/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

