Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (24-21) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-21)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Reds.TV

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196)

CLE: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-5, 4.17 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 2-2, 4.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-5) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (2-2) will answer the bell for the Reds. Bibee's team is 1-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bibee and his team have lost each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Abbott's nine starts with a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.1%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Reds, Cleveland is the favorite at -134, and Cincinnati is +114 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Cleveland is +162 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

Guardians versus Reds on May 15 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

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Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 43 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 23-20-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 14 of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (56%).

Cincinnati has a record of 5-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (45.5%).

In the 42 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-15-1).

The Reds have covered 59.5% of their games this season, going 25-17-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .207. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 146th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 114th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (42) this season. He's batting .294.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 25th, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .275 with a .373 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Angel Martinez has seven home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Martinez heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is batting .244 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has collected 53 hits with a .359 on-base percentage while slugging .525. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .299.

His batting average is 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.

Matt McLain is hitting .208 with eight doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

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