Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (64-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (63-67)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1, CLEG, and FDSSUN

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-146) | TB: (+124)

CLE: (-146) | TB: (+124) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+138) | TB: +1.5 (-166)

CLE: -1.5 (+138) | TB: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 9-9, 4.55 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (9-9) versus the Rays and Ian Seymour (1-0). Bibee's team is 15-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has been victorious in 69.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-4. Seymour's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.8%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -146 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -166 to cover.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

Guardians versus Rays, on Aug. 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (62.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 9-3 when favored by -146 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 57 of 126 chances this season.

The Guardians are 65-61-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 24 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 8-12 (40%).

In the 125 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-66-6).

The Rays have gone 53-72-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (137) this season. He has a .288 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .273 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 127th.

Carlos Santana has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Santana enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kyle Manzardo has 21 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Manzardo has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .176 with .

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 124 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .255 and slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Caminero takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .459 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 13 doubles, 25 home runs and 31 walks while batting .266.

Chandler Simpson has 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks while hitting .307.

