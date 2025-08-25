Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Guardians vs Rays Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (64-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (63-67)
- Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, CLEG, and FDSSUN
Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-146) | TB: (+124)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+138) | TB: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 9-9, 4.55 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA
The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (9-9) versus the Rays and Ian Seymour (1-0). Bibee's team is 15-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has been victorious in 69.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-4. Seymour's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.
Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (53.8%)
Guardians vs Rays Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -146 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Rays Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -166 to cover.
Guardians vs Rays Over/Under
- Guardians versus Rays, on Aug. 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (62.3%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 9-3 when favored by -146 or more this year.
- Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 57 of 126 chances this season.
- The Guardians are 65-61-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays have won 24 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 8-12 (40%).
- In the 125 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-66-6).
- The Rays have gone 53-72-0 against the spread this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (137) this season. He has a .288 batting average.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .273 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 127th.
- Carlos Santana has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
- Santana enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Kyle Manzardo has 21 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.
- Manzardo has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .176 with .
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has 124 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .255 and slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .298.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Caminero takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Yandy Diaz is slugging .459 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 55th in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe has 13 doubles, 25 home runs and 31 walks while batting .266.
- Chandler Simpson has 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks while hitting .307.
