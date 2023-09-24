Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Guardians Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (96-59) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-82)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Orioles vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-110) | CLE: (-106)

BAL: (-110) | CLE: (-106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 14-9, 5.00 ERA vs Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (14-9) for the Orioles and McKenzie (0-1) for the Guardians. Gibson and his team are 20-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gibson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4. McKenzie has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians went 1-1-0. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for one McKenzie start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.2%)

Orioles vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Orioles, Cleveland is the underdog at -106, and Baltimore is -110 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Guardians Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Guardians. The Orioles are +146 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -176.

Orioles vs Guardians Over/Under

Orioles versus Guardians, on September 24, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 48, or 66.7%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 48 times in 72 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 149 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 86-63-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have put together a 32-44 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Cleveland has a 32-43 record (winning 42.7% of its games).

In the 152 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-84-2).

The Guardians have collected an 80-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .429. He's batting .274 on the season.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in total hits (140) this season while batting .260 with 64 extra-base hits. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified batters.

Henderson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .258 with a .477 slugging percentage and 91 RBI this year.

Santander has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with four doubles and seven RBI.

Austin Hays has 16 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an on-base percentage of .351 and has 162 hits, both team-best figures for the Guardians. He's batting .276 and slugging .474.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan's .378 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 117th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .312 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with 27 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Orioles vs. Guardians Head to Head

9/23/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/22/2023: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/21/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/31/2023: 12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/1/2022: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/31/2022: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/30/2022: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!