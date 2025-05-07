Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Washington Nationals.

Guardians vs Nationals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (21-15) vs. Washington Nationals (17-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and CLEG

Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.02 ERA vs Michael Soroka (Nationals) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (1-2, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Michael Soroka (0-1, 7.20 ERA). Allen and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Allen's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Soroka has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Soroka start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (54%)

Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs Nationals Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Guardians are +126 to cover, and the Nationals are -150.

Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Guardians-Nationals game on May 7, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 5-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 20 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 16-19-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 14-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Washington has a record of 11-12 (47.8%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-16-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 20-15-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.850) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .385, and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Kwan has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .272 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 50th, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Ramirez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland in total hits (23) this season, and 12 of those have gone for extra bases.

Carlos Santana is batting .236 with a .329 OBP and 13 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Santana takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-best OBP (.378) and slugging percentage (.550), and paces the Nationals in hits (38, while batting .271).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 51st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Wood hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and four RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .259 with seven doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 64th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage in the majors.

C.J. Abrams is batting .272 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .305 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Guardians vs Nationals Head to Head

5/6/2025: 9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/6/2025: 10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/16/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/14/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

