Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7
The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Washington Nationals.
Guardians vs Nationals Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (21-15) vs. Washington Nationals (17-20)
- Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
- Time: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN2 and CLEG
Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | WSH: (+108)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.02 ERA vs Michael Soroka (Nationals) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (1-2, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Michael Soroka (0-1, 7.20 ERA). Allen and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Allen's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Soroka has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Soroka start this season -- they lost.
Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nationals win (54%)
Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.
Guardians vs Nationals Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Guardians are +126 to cover, and the Nationals are -150.
Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Guardians-Nationals game on May 7, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Guardians have won in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Cleveland has a record of 5-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 20 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians are 16-19-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Nationals have put together a 14-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.9% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Washington has a record of 11-12 (47.8%).
- The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-16-0 record against the over/under.
- The Nationals have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 20-15-0 ATS.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.850) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .385, and a slugging percentage of .465.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 47th in slugging.
- Kwan has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.
- Jose Ramirez is hitting .272 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 50th, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 55th.
- Ramirez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.
- Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland in total hits (23) this season, and 12 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Carlos Santana is batting .236 with a .329 OBP and 13 RBI for Cleveland this season.
- Santana takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has accumulated a team-best OBP (.378) and slugging percentage (.550), and paces the Nationals in hits (38, while batting .271).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 51st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Wood hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and four RBIs.
- Nathaniel Lowe is batting .259 with seven doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- He is 64th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- C.J. Abrams is batting .272 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- Keibert Ruiz is hitting .305 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
Guardians vs Nationals Head to Head
- 5/6/2025: 9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/6/2025: 10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/2/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/31/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/16/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/14/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
