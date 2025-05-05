Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Nationals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (20-14) vs. Washington Nationals (16-19)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and CLEG

Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | WSH: (-100)

CLE: (-118) | WSH: (-100) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)

CLE: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-3, 4.78 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-1, 4.01 ERA

The Guardians will call on Luis Ortiz (2-3) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (2-1). Ortiz's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Ortiz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Nationals have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Irvin's seven starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 3-4 in Irvin's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (54.9%)

Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline

The Guardians vs Nationals moneyline has Cleveland as a -118 favorite, while Washington is a -100 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Nationals Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Guardians are +134 to cover, and the Nationals are -162.

Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under

Guardians versus Nationals, on May 5, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 6-2 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 15-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals are 13-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Washington has a record of 12-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (50%).

In the 33 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-0).

The Nationals have covered 57.6% of their games this season, going 19-14-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .333 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Kwan will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .265 with five doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Kyle Manzardo has 23 hits and is batting .219 this season.

Carlos Santana is batting .219 with a .316 OBP and 10 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-best OBP (.381) and slugging percentage (.545), and leads the Nationals in hits (36, while batting .273).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 17th in slugging.

Wood heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles and four walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .254 with seven doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average is 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .234.

C.J. Abrams is batting .284 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and four walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!