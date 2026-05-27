Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Nationals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (32-24) vs. Washington Nationals (28-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Nationals.TV

Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-184) | WSH: (+154)

CLE: (-184) | WSH: (+154) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

CLE: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 7-3, 3.25 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 1-3, 6.17 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (7-3, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.17 ERA). When Williams starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Nationals have gone 3-3-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Nationals have a 3-3 record in Mikolas' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (62%)

Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline

Cleveland is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +154 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Nationals Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -140 to cover.

Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under

Guardians versus Nationals on May 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

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Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (58.6%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cleveland this season, with a -184 moneyline set for this game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 52 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 28-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 26 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Washington has a 5-8 record (winning only 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-18-3 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 34-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .398.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 120th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .779. He has a slash line of .287/.369/.409 this season.

Angel Martinez has 42 hits, which leads Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .246 with 19 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a slugging percentage of .545 and has 57 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 27th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

James Wood's .405 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .533.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 16th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has racked up a slugging percentage of .436, a team-best for the Nationals.

Curtis Mead is batting .241 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Guardians vs Nationals Head to Head

5/25/2026: 10-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/7/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/6/2025: 10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/16/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/14/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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