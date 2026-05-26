Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Nationals Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (32-24) vs. Washington Nationals (28-27)
- Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Nationals.TV
Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | WSH: (+118)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+155) | WSH: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-1, 3.05 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.86 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (4-1) to the mound, while Cade Cavalli (2-3) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Cantillo and his team are 9-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cantillo's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals are 7-4-0 against the spread when Cavalli starts. The Nationals have a 2-7 record in Cavalli's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (59.5%)
Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline
- Cleveland is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +118 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +155 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -188.
Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under
- The over/under for Guardians-Nationals on May 26 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Cleveland has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 52 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 28-24-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-26).
- Washington has a record of 20-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (55.6%).
- In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-18-3).
- The Nationals have a 34-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.8% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .398.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 90th in slugging.
- Chase DeLauter has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- His batting average is 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 54th.
- Brayan Rocchio is slashing .287/.369/.409 this season and leads the Guardians with an OPS of .779.
- Angel Martinez leads Cleveland with 42 hits, batting .246 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has accumulated 57 hits with a .545 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .379.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.
- James Wood's .405 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .533.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Daylen Lile has racked up a team-best .436 slugging percentage.
- Curtis Mead is hitting .241 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
Guardians vs Nationals Head to Head
- 5/25/2026: 10-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/7/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/6/2025: 9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/6/2025: 10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/2/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/31/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/16/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/14/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!