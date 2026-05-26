Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Nationals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (32-24) vs. Washington Nationals (28-27)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Nationals.TV

Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

CLE: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+155) | WSH: +1.5 (-188)

CLE: -1.5 (+155) | WSH: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-1, 3.05 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (4-1) to the mound, while Cade Cavalli (2-3) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Cantillo and his team are 9-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cantillo's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals are 7-4-0 against the spread when Cavalli starts. The Nationals have a 2-7 record in Cavalli's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (59.5%)

Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline

Cleveland is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +118 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +155 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -188.

Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Nationals on May 26 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 52 opportunities.

The Guardians are 28-24-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-26).

Washington has a record of 20-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (55.6%).

In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-18-3).

The Nationals have a 34-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .398.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Brayan Rocchio is slashing .287/.369/.409 this season and leads the Guardians with an OPS of .779.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland with 42 hits, batting .246 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated 57 hits with a .545 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

James Wood's .405 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .533.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 16th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has racked up a team-best .436 slugging percentage.

Curtis Mead is hitting .241 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Guardians vs Nationals Head to Head

5/25/2026: 10-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/7/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-1 CLE (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/6/2025: 10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/16/2023: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/14/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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