NHL
Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)
- Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-115)
|Golden Knights (-104)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (54.9%)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Golden Knights. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -265.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Golden Knights on May 26, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Golden Knights reveal Colorado as the favorite (-115) and Vegas as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.