Guardians vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Guardians vs Marlins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (61-56) vs. Miami Marlins (57-61)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSFL

Guardians vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | MIA: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | MIA: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Guardians vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-9, 3.96 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-2, 3.97 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (7-9, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Janson Junk (6-2, 3.97 ERA). Allen and his team have a record of 10-10-0 against the spread when he starts. When Allen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Marlins have a 7-1-0 ATS record in Junk's eight starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Junk's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.6%)

Guardians vs Marlins Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +116 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Marlins Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Guardians are +146 to cover, and the Marlins are -176.

Guardians vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Marlins on Aug. 12, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Guardians vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (64.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 13-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 114 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 60-54-0 in 114 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 46 of the 95 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Miami has a record of 34-37 (47.9%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-61-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have gone 67-47-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 125 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

He is 18th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.319/.340.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and 52 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .462 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 110 hits with a .364 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both categories. He's batting .285 and slugging .541.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is eighth in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .368 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is currently seventh in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Otto Lopez is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .237 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

