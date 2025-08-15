Guardians vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Guardians vs Braves Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (63-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-68)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and FDSSO

Guardians vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | ATL: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | ATL: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192)

CLE: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 3-2, 4.11 ERA vs Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 2-0, 1.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (3-2) to the mound, while Hurston Waldrep (2-0) will answer the bell for the Braves. Cantillo and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cantillo's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. Waldrep has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Waldrep starts this season.

Guardians vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (54.8%)

Guardians vs Braves Moneyline

Cleveland is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +110 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +158 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -192.

Guardians vs Braves Over/Under

Guardians versus Braves, on Aug. 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Guardians vs Braves Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (64.7%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 21 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 54 of 117 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 61-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won 25.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-26).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Atlanta has gone 5-14 (26.3%).

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 115 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-59-7).

The Braves have covered 42.6% of their games this season, going 49-66-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.528) and total hits (132) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan is batting .275 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 121st.

Kwan has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana is batting .227 with a .338 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 81 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .484.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.450) while pacing the Braves in hits (121). He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna's .368 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .428.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Michael Harris II is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

