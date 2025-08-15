Guardians vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Braves Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (63-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-68)
- Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and FDSSO
Guardians vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | ATL: (+110)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Guardians vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 3-2, 4.11 ERA vs Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 2-0, 1.54 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (3-2) to the mound, while Hurston Waldrep (2-0) will answer the bell for the Braves. Cantillo and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cantillo's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. Waldrep has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Waldrep starts this season.
Guardians vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (54.8%)
Guardians vs Braves Moneyline
- Cleveland is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +110 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +158 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -192.
Guardians vs Braves Over/Under
- Guardians versus Braves, on Aug. 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Guardians vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (64.7%) in those contests.
- This season Cleveland has been victorious 21 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 54 of 117 chances this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 61-56-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have won 25.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-26).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Atlanta has gone 5-14 (26.3%).
- The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 115 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-59-7).
- The Braves have covered 42.6% of their games this season, going 49-66-0 against the spread.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.528) and total hits (132) this season. He has a .298 batting average.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.
- Steven Kwan is batting .275 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 121st.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Carlos Santana is batting .227 with a .338 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.
- Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 81 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .484.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.450) while pacing the Braves in hits (121). He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.
- Marcell Ozuna's .368 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .428.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
- Michael Harris II is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.
