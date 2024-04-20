Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (14-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-12)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-CA

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-180) | OAK: (+152)

CLE: (-180) | OAK: (+152) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142)

CLE: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 2-0, 5.06 ERA vs Alex Wood (Athletics) - 0-1, 8.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (2-0) to the mound, while Alex Wood (0-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Allen's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Allen's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Wood's starts. The Athletics are 1-2 in Wood's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (59.6%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

Cleveland is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +152 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Athletics are -142 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +118.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Athletics on April 20 is 7.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 20 chances this season.

The Guardians are 13-7-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 6-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Oakland has a record of 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (60%).

In the 20 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-10-1).

The Athletics have gone 10-10-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 22 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He has a .319 batting average and a slugging percentage of .594.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Naylor hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.453) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .349 with an on-base percentage of .371.

His batting average ranks 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Jose Ramirez is batting .239 with a .398 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 22 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Gimenez has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a walk and five RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Abraham Toro is batting .255 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Shea Langeliers has racked up 11 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .196 while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .270.

He is currently 153rd in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Esteury Ruiz is hitting .357 with a double, a triple and two home runs.

JJ Bleday is slugging .351 to lead his team.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2023: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/3/2023: 12-11 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-11 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/22/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!