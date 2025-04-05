Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (3-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-3)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and CLEG

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | LAA: (+126)

CLE: (-148) | LAA: (+126) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

CLE: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (1-0) versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz. Bibee helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Bibee's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Kochanowicz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Kochanowicz starts this season.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (58.4%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Angels, Cleveland is the favorite at -148, and Los Angeles is +126 playing at home.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Cleveland is +114 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Angels contest on April 5 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cleveland this season, with a -148 moneyline set for this game.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in four of their seven opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 3-4-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Angels have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-0).

The Angels have covered only 28.6% of their games this season, going 2-5-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with eight hits and an OBP of .440 this season. He has a .381 batting average and a slugging percentage of 1.048.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .261 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .652 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average ranks 67th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.481) powered by two extra-base hits.

Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two walks and an RBI.

Gabriel Arias has one home run, two RBI and a batting average of .333 this season.

Arias has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is batting .545 with a triple, a home run and two walks. He's slugging 1.000 with an on-base percentage of .643.

Paris brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .600 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Mike Trout paces his team with four hits. He has a batting average of .160 while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .258.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 154th, his on-base percentage is 140th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has put up a slugging percentage of .393, a team-best for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe has three home runs and a walk while batting .250.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/5/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/4/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/3/2024: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/10/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2023: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/8/2023: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

