Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) after winning four road games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, January 20, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 234.5 -166 +140

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (68.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a record of 29-12-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 16-25-1 this year.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 28 times.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (22 of 42 games with a set point total).

In home games, Memphis sports a better record against the spread (14-6-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-6-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 20 home matchups (55%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 22 games (77.3%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (12-10-0) than at home (4-15-1).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under more often at home (12 times out of 20) than away (10 of 22) this year.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.6 points, 2.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Desmond Bane averages 17.3 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 13.3 points, 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Anthony Edwards provides the Timberwolves 26.1 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Timberwolves are receiving 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Julius Randle.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 64.9% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

The Timberwolves are getting 10.1 points, 4.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

