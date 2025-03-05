Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSOK

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) are 8-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at FedExForum. The game airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 250.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8 250.5 -300 +245

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.3%)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 37-23-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 35-23-3 this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 34 times.

Grizzlies games this year have eclipsed the over/under 39 times in 61 opportunities (63.9%).

Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread at home (20-10-1) than it does in road games (17-13-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under in 19 of 31 home games (61.3%), compared to 15 of 30 road games (50%).

Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (18-10-2) than at home (17-13-1) this year.

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (17 times out of 31) than on the road (22 of 30) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.6 points, 6.2 assists and 5.2 boards.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grizzlies Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 18.6 points, 6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 49% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies receive 12.8 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.7 boards and 2.8 assists.

Ja Morant averages 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr..

Per game, Jaylen Wells provides the Grizzlies 11.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.