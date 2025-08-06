2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Aces at Valkyries on Wednesday 8/6/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Aces at Valkyries

The Aces just dismantled the Valkyries on August 3 with a 101-77 win. It's safe to say Las Vegas covered the spread in that one. Can we expect this to repeat for Wednesday's rematch?

Similar to Sunday, Golden State has injury concerns. Kayla Thornton (knee) remains out for the season while Tiffany Hayes (leg) is questionable. Both players were absent in the previous meeting, leaving the Valkyries without their top two scorers at 14.0 points per game (PPG) and 12.0 PPG.

Each player contributes to the Valkyries attempting the most three-point shots per game in the WNBA, as Thornton had a team-leading 6.5 attempts per contest while Hayes is at 4.1. Golden State made only 10 of 34 attempts from deep (29.4%) in the last matchup. The Aces truly have a strong perimeter defense, allowing the fourth-fewest three-point attempts per contest.

While Las Vegas gives up the fifth-most points in the paint per game, the Valkyries average the fewest points in the paint per contest. With potentially two of Golden State leading scorers potentially while the Aces defend the three well, this is a favorable matchup for Las Vegas.

On the other side of the court, the Aces were blistering-hot from three on Sunday, cashing in 18 of 40 attempts (45.0%). Las Vegas' team three-point numbers are meh with the sixth-most shots per game, but the Valkyries surrendering the most shots per contest is where this matchup draws my attention.

Golden State may give up the fewest points in the paint per game while the Aces total the third-fewest points in the paint per contest. However, A'ja Wilson (21.3 PPG) is always a factor around the rim, as she take 58.8% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim.

The Valkyries' starting frontcourt consists of Iliana Rupert (109.9) and Janelle Salaun (100.0) -- both of whom have underwhelming defensive ratings. Wilson should produce success in the paint, further helping Las Vegas' spacing with more open looks from three-point land.

Another dominant showing from the Aces could be in the cards.

Three-point shooting is my main point for backing Las Vegas, meaning we should look at three-point props.

Jewell Loyd shoots an efficient 37.0% from three while leading the team with 5.6 three-point shots per game. She just torched the Valkyries in the previous meeting by draining 7 of 11 three-point shots (63.6%) en route to posting 27 points.

Loyd has reached at least two made triples in three of the last four games. Plus, she has shot 43.8% from three during this four-game span.

We have more than enough reason to expect this hot streak to keep up from Las Vegas' most prominent three-point shooter. Look for Loyd to be the backbone of a successful three-point attack against the Valkyries' weak perimeter D.

