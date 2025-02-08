Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (41-9) are favored by 2 points when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (35-16) in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western at FedExForum on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 242.5.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2 242.5 -138 +118

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (65.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 32-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 34 wins against the spread in 51 games this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 26 times out of 51 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over on 34 of 51 set point totals (66.7%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 27 home games, and 13 times in 23 road games.

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (59.3%) than road tilts (43.5%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .654 (17-8-1). On the road, it is .680 (17-7-1).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over 14 of 26 times at home (53.8%), and 20 of 25 on the road (80%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.7 points, 5.2 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jalen Williams averages 21.1 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists and 12 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins averages 10.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Desmond Bane averages 17.9 points, 5.7 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 12.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr..

The Grizzlies are receiving 20.7 points, 4.2 boards and 7.5 assists per game from Ja Morant.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.