Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, ALT, and KTVD

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-44) are heavy underdogs (by 13 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (42-27) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13 241.5 -769 +540

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (53.4%)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 39-30-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 30-35-2 this year.

This season, 43 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 67 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over 49.3% of the time (33 out of 67 games with a set point total).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread in home games (16-16-0) than it does in away games (23-14-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in 16 of 32 home games (50%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 27 of 37 matchups (73%).

Memphis has performed better against the spread on the road (16-17-2) than at home (14-18-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.2%, 18 of 32) compared to on the road (42.9%, 15 of 35).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists, shooting 57.3% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 8.4 points, 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 57.2% from the floor.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.4 points for the Grizzlies, plus 2.6 boards and 5.5 assists.

Per game, Cedric Coward gives the Grizzlies 13.3 points, 6.2 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Grizzlies receive 7.2 points per game from Walter Clayton Jr., plus 2 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.2 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game from GG Jackson.

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