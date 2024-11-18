Grizzlies vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 19

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

The Denver Nuggets (7-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 227.5 -168 +140

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (60.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a record of 10-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total nine times out of 12 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the total in eight of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Memphis has the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.714) as it does in away games.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (57.1%) than games on the road (71.4%).

Denver has been better against the spread at home (3-4-0) than on the road (1-3-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (71.4%, five of seven) compared to away (60%, three of five).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 23.1 points, 5.7 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama averages 11.9 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 24.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Edey is averaging 11.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.9 boards.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.7 points, 13.7 boards and 11.7 assists. He is also sinking 56.3% of his shots from the field and 56.4% from beyond the arc (second in NBA), with 2.2 triples per game.

The Nuggets receive 17.8 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 15.9 points, 5.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Christian Braun.

Per game, Russell Westbrook gets the Nuggets 10.7 points, 4 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jamal Murray averages 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is draining 39.9% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

