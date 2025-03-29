Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (44-29) are favored by 1.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (44-29) on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 237.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1.5 237 -124 +106

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (75.1%)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 38-32-3 against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 39-32-2 against the spread this season.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 43 times this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the point total 49.3% of the time (36 out of 73 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (18-17-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-15-2).

When it comes to over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 36 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 25 times in 37 opportunities (67.6%).

This year, Los Angeles is 24-13-0 at home against the spread (.649 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-19-2 ATS (.417).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over 17 of 37 times at home (45.9%), and 19 of 36 away (52.8%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.4 points, 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 18.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.9 assists.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.2 boards and 8.5 assists for the Lakers.

The Lakers are getting 19.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

The Lakers get 27.8 points per game from Luka Doncic, plus 8.5 boards and 7.8 assists.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gives the Lakers 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers are getting 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.