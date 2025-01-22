Grizzlies vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE

Two streaking teams meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15) host the Charlotte Hornets (11-28) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The Hornets are 12.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their three-game win streak going against the Grizzlies, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -12.5 238.5 -719 +520

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (85.9%)

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 29 times over 43 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have played 39 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 28 times out of 39 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 15 of 39 opportunities (38.5%).

When playing at home, Memphis has a worse record against the spread (14-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-6-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 21 opportunities this season (52.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 22 opportunities (77.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.450, 9-9-2 record) than on the road (.526, 10-8-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (25%, five of 20) compared to away (52.6%, 10 of 19).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Santi Aldama averages 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 29.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He is also draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 4.3 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Hornets are getting 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Miles Bridges.

The Hornets are receiving 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Cody Martin.

The Hornets are getting 14.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Mark Williams.

The Hornets are getting 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Josh Green.

