Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSC

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-9) host the Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) after winning eight straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 23, 2024. The over/under is set at 229 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5.5 229 -230 +190

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (61.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in a game 21 times this season (21-7-1).

The Clippers are 18-11-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 18 times.

Clippers games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 29 opportunities (37.9%).

In home games, Memphis has a better record against the spread (12-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-3-1).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the total in nine of 16 home games (56.2%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in nine of 13 matchups (69.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.615, 8-5-0).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 16) than on the road (four of 13) this year.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Santi Aldama averages 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.5 boards and 5.2 assists.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Desmond Bane is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.1 points for the Clippers, plus 6.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 15 points, 12.4 boards and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 60.9% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the field and 47.2% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with an average of 3.8 triples (seventh in league).

The Clippers receive 6.8 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.