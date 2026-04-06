Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-53) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-29) on Monday, April 6, 2026 at FedExForum as heavy, 13.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOH and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13.5 234.5 -800 +560

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (70.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 30 times in 78 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have 35 wins against the spread in 78 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 38 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 50% of the time (39 out of 78 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.385) as it does in road games.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 39 home matchups (38.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 23 of 39 games (59%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-21-0). On the road, it is .421 (16-20-2).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (55%, 22 of 40) than on the road (44.7%, 17 of 38).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists.

James Harden averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 8.1 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.1 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (third in league).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.5 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Cam Spencer provides the Grizzlies 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Cedric Coward averages 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Grizzlies get 12.5 points per game from GG Jackson, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Grizzlies get 7.7 points per game from Walter Clayton Jr., plus 2 rebounds and 4 assists.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

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