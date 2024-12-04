Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/3/24 Detroit Lions 24 @ Green Bay Packers 14 11/23/23 Green Bay Packers 29 @ Detroit Lions 22 9/28/23 Detroit Lions 34 @ Green Bay Packers 20 1/8/23 Detroit Lions 20 @ Green Bay Packers 16 11/6/22 Green Bay Packers 9 @ Detroit Lions 15 1/9/22 Green Bay Packers 30 @ Detroit Lions 37 9/20/21 Detroit Lions 17 @ Green Bay Packers 35 View Full Table ChevronDown

Packers vs. Lions Rivalry

Oldest rivalry in the NFL : The Packers and Lions are one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL, first meeting on November 2, 1930, with the Packers winning 47-13.

: The Packers and Lions are one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL, first meeting on November 2, 1930, with the Packers winning 47-13. All-time matchups : The Packers and Lions have played over 185 games against each other, making it one of the most frequently contested rivalries in the league.

: The Packers and Lions have played over 185 games against each other, making it one of the most frequently contested rivalries in the league. Thanksgiving tradition : The Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1934, and the Packers are among the teams that have faced them, adding to the historical significance of the rivalry.

: The Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1934, and the Packers are among the teams that have faced them, adding to the historical significance of the rivalry. Legendary players : The rivalry has featured numerous legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson for the Lions.

: The rivalry has featured numerous legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson for the Lions. High-scoring games : The rivalry is known for its high-scoring games, with several matchups in recent years resulting in shootouts, including a thrilling 2020 game where the Packers won 42-21.

: The rivalry is known for its high-scoring games, with several matchups in recent years resulting in shootouts, including a thrilling 2020 game where the Packers won 42-21. Playoff implications : Many of their matchups have significant playoff implications, especially when both teams are competing for division titles, making each game crucial in the NFC North.

: Many of their matchups have significant playoff implications, especially when both teams are competing for division titles, making each game crucial in the NFC North. The "Hail Mary" game : In a dramatic 2015 game, Aaron Rodgers threw a last-second Hail Mary pass to Richard Rodgers for a 61-yard touchdown, giving the Packers a 27-23 victory and highlighting the rivalry's excitement.

: In a dramatic 2015 game, Aaron Rodgers threw a last-second Hail Mary pass to Richard Rodgers for a 61-yard touchdown, giving the Packers a 27-23 victory and highlighting the rivalry's excitement. Passionate fan bases: Both teams have loyal and passionate fan bases, with Packers fans often traveling well to Detroit, creating an electric atmosphere during their matchups, making it a significant event in the NFL calendar.

The Packers-Lions rivalry is rich in history, characterized by memorable moments, legendary players, and intense competition, continuing to be a highlight of the NFL season.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!