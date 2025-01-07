Green Bay Packers Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Green Bay Packers navigated a difficult NFC North to win 11 games and make the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. They're the 7 seed in the NFC.

The Packers Super Bowl odds are +2200, the eighth-best, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +2200 (8th)

+2200 (8th) Odds to win the NFC: +950 (4th)

+950 (4th) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +1800 (11th)

Packers Statistical Breakdown

nERD: 8.14 (5th)

8.14 (5th) Overall Offensive Rank: 7th Rushing Offense: 11th Passing Offense: 5th

7th Overall Defensive Rank: 4th Rushing Defense: 10th Passing Defense: 7th

4th Against-the-Spread Record: 9-8

9-8 Point Differential: +122 (5th)

Green Bay Packers Analysis

Despite being a 7 seed, the Packers rate out as a really good team, finishing the season with the fifth-best point differential and ranking in the top 10 in both offense and defense.

This season, Jordan Love -- in his second year as the full-time starter -- bested his 2023 numbers in adjusted yards per attempt (7.99) and passer rating (96.7).

Green Bay's defense has been elite, checking in fourth in overall D, and they've done that despite Jaire Alexander playing only seven games.

As a 7 seed, the Packers' postseason path is brutally tough, but that was the case when Green Bay was a 7 seed a campaign ago and the Pack upset the Dallas Cowboys before giving the San Francisco 49ers a tough game.

Green Bay plays at the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card Weekend and is just a 4.5-point underdog.

