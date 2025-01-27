Grant McCasland: "Christian Anderson is one of the best freshmen in the country."

Texas Tech is 15-4 through 19 games and 6-2 in Big 12 play, but the Red Raiders are more than just a collection of veterans.

Enter Christian Anderson.

"People are starting to see that he's one of the best freshmen in the country at his position," Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland said on this week's edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast. "What separates him is his feel for the game. He's getting so much better defensively, which allows him to stay on the floor."

The 6-2 Anderson is averaging 9.5 points and is shooting 42.5 percent from three-point range. He's averaging 12.3 points in his last three games.

The Red Raiders return to action on Wednesday against TCU in Lubbock. They're 28th in this week's ROTHSTEIN 45.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.