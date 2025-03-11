Grambling vs Alabama A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Grambling Tigers (10-21, 7-11 SWAC) head into the SWAC tournament against the No. 9 seed Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-21, 6-12 SWAC) on Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grambling win (62.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Grambling (-5.5) versus Alabama A&M on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 133.5 points for this game.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Grambling is 11-17-0 ATS this season.

Alabama A&M has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Grambling (2-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Alabama A&M (2-12) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (14.3%).

The Tigers own a worse record against the spread at home (2-8-0) than they do on the road (8-8-0).

The Bulldogs have been better against the spread at home (7-7-0) than on the road (1-13-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, Grambling is 5-13-0 this season.

Alabama A&M's SWAC record against the spread is 6-12-0.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Grambling has come away with six wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -230 or better by bookmakers this year.

Alabama A&M has won 4.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-20).

The Bulldogs have played 13 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Grambling has a 69.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Grambling is being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -48 scoring differential overall. It puts up 66.8 points per game (334th in college basketball) and gives up 68.4 per outing (71st in college basketball).

Kintavious Dozier paces Grambling, recording 12 points per game (689th in the nation).

Alabama A&M is being outscored by 5.4 points per game, with a -167 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.6 points per game (193rd in college basketball), and gives up 79 per contest (339th in college basketball).

Anthony Bryant leads Alabama A&M, scoring 14.2 points per game (354th in college basketball).

The Tigers are 244th in the country at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 their opponents average.

P.J. Eason is 367th in college basketball play with 5.8 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Bulldogs record 32.9 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 33.3 of their opponents.

Chad Moodie tops the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball).

Grambling scores 89.1 points per 100 possessions (324th in college basketball), while allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 346th in college basketball with 87.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 178th defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

