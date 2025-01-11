Gonzaga vs Washington State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 WCC) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (13-4, 3-1 WCC) on January 11, 2025 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (83.8%)

Gonzaga-Washington State spread (Gonzaga -17.5) or total (164.5 points)

Gonzaga vs. Washington State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Washington State has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Bulldogs owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-8-0) than they did in road games (6-4-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Cougars had better results on the road (6-4-0) than at home (9-8-0).

Gonzaga has posted one win against the spread in conference play this season.

Washington State has three wins against the spread in four WCC games this year.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -3030 or better.

Washington State has won two of the five games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

The Cougars have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 96.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game with a +314 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.8 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and gives up 69.3 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Graham Ike's team-leading 16.3 points per game ranks 155th in the country.

Washington State outscores opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and allowing 75.2 per outing, 281st in college basketball) and has a +120 scoring differential.

Nate Calmese paces Washington State, scoring 16.2 points per game (161st in college basketball).

The 36.9 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 24th in the nation, and are 8.0 more than the 28.9 their opponents collect per outing.

Ike is 104th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Cougars rank 101st in college basketball at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

LeJuan Watts averages 8.3 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) to lead the Cougars.

Gonzaga's 108.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 85.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 56th in college basketball.

The Cougars' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 100th in college basketball, and the 91.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 179th in college basketball.

