Gonzaga vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The UCLA Bruins (10-2) will look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on December 28, 2024 at Intuit Dome.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Arena: Intuit Dome

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (80%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Gonzaga-UCLA spread (Gonzaga -4.5) or over/under (148.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

UCLA has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Bulldogs owned a worse record against the spread (6-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

Last year, the Bruins were 5-10-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with six wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -182 or shorter on the moneyline.

UCLA has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Bruins have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +238 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (135th in college basketball).

Gonzaga's leading scorer, Graham Ike, ranks 214th in the nation averaging 15.5 points per game.

UCLA is outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.4 points per game (114th in college basketball) and gives up 58.4 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau paces UCLA, scoring 15.1 points per game (247th in college basketball).

The 36.8 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 35th in college basketball, and are 8.5 more than the 28.3 their opponents collect per outing.

Ike tops the Bulldogs with 6.6 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball action).

The Bruins come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are collecting 31.3 rebounds per game (264th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8.

Kobe Johnson tops the Bruins with 5.3 rebounds per game (484th in college basketball).

Gonzaga averages 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in college basketball), and allows 85.4 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

The Bruins rank 66th in college basketball averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third, allowing 76.3 points per 100 possessions.

