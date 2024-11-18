Gonzaga vs San Diego State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 18

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) on November 18, 2024 at Viejas Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (57.8%)

Before you decide to wager on Gonzaga-San Diego State matchup (in which Gonzaga is an 11.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 151.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

San Diego State put together a 14-21-0 ATS record last season.

Gonzaga covered the spread when it was an 11.5-point favorite or more 58.8% of the time last year. That's more often than San Diego State covered as an underdog by 11.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Bulldogs owned a worse record against the spread at home (6-8-0) than they did in away games (6-4-0) last season.

The Aztecs' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .615 (8-5-0). Away, it was .231 (3-10-0).

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga won 80% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-5).

The Bulldogs won all 13 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -671 or shorter.

San Diego State was an underdog eight times last season and won twice.

The Aztecs played as an underdog of +470 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Gonzaga's implied win probability is 87.0%.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Aztecs won the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. They recorded 34 rebounds per game, which ranks 83rd in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 30.1 per outing.

The Aztecs ranked 149th in college basketball with 96.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 86.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

