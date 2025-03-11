Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament Championship

The WCC champion will be crowned Tuesday as the No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-8, 14-4 WCC) face off against the No. 1 Saint Mary's Gaels (28-4, 17-1 WCC) at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (50%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Gonzaga-Saint Mary's (CA) spread (Gonzaga -3.5) or total (137.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 13-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 13-18 ATS record Gonzaga puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 14 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The Gaels have performed better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (6-10-0) this season.

Gonzaga's record against the spread in conference action is 7-12-0.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s WCC record against the spread is 11-8-0.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in 20, or 71.4%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 20-7 when favored by -164 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Gaels have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 62.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga has a +554 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. It is putting up 87.5 points per game to rank second in college basketball and is allowing 70.2 per outing to rank 125th in college basketball.

Graham Ike's team-leading 17.3 points per game ranks 99th in college basketball.

Saint Mary's (CA) outscores opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 74.2 points per game, 164th in college basketball, and allowing 60.8 per contest, fifth in college basketball) and has a +431 scoring differential.

Augustas Marciulionis is ranked 341st in college basketball with a team-high 14.3 points per game.

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 32nd in the nation, and are 6.7 more than the 28.6 their opponents collect per outing.

Ike tops the Bulldogs with 7.5 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball play).

The Gaels win the rebound battle by 10.6 boards on average. They collect 36.5 rebounds per game, 10th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.9.

Paulius Murauskas' 8.2 rebounds per game lead the Gaels and rank 52nd in the nation.

Gonzaga averages 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and gives up 87.8 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

The Gaels rank 74th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

