Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) visit the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC) in WCC action at Firestone Fieldhouse, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (93.6%)

Before placing a bet on Monday's Gonzaga-Pepperdine spread (Gonzaga -22.5) or total (157.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pepperdine has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread at home (6-8-0) than they did in away games (6-4-0) last season.

The Waves have performed better against the spread at home (4-2-0) than away (1-4-0) this season.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with six wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have been listed as a favorite of -7143 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Pepperdine has won 25% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-6).

The Waves have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game with a +235 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allows 69.1 per contest (123rd in college basketball).

Gonzaga's leading scorer, Graham Ike, is 166th in the nation scoring 16.2 points per game.

Pepperdine is outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.2 points per game (196th in college basketball) and allows 71.6 per outing (196th in college basketball).

Stefan Todorovic's 19.7 points per game leads Pepperdine and ranks 21st in the nation.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. They are collecting 36.2 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8 per contest.

Ike leads the Bulldogs with 6.7 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball play).

The Waves win the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. They record 34.5 rebounds per game, 108th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.2.

Dovydas Butka paces the Waves with 7.6 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball).

Gonzaga ranks 13th in college basketball with 108.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 73rd in college basketball defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Waves average 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (183rd in college basketball), and give up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (203rd in college basketball).

