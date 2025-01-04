Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-6, 1-2 WCC) will host the Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) after winning seven straight home games.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (86.9%)

Gonzaga is a 16.5-point favorite over Loyola Marymount on Saturday and the total is set at 153.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the game.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered six times in 15 games with a spread this season.

Loyola Marymount has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Against the spread last year, the Bulldogs fared worse when played at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Lions' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (4-4-0). On the road, it is .250 (1-3-0).

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have not lost in four games this year when favored by -2000 or better on the moneyline.

Loyola Marymount has won three of the eight games it was the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

The Lions have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +980 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 95.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga averages 86.9 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (114th in college basketball). It has a +273 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Graham Ike's team-leading 15.7 points per game ranks 204th in the country.

Loyola Marymount has a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.5 points per game. It is putting up 71.5 points per game, 276th in college basketball, and is giving up 69.0 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball.

Loyola Marymount's leading scorer, Jevon Porter, is 373rd in the country, scoring 13.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They collect 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 38th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.1 per contest.

Ike is 204th in college basketball action with 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Lions record 33.9 rebounds per game (136th in college basketball), compared to the 33.4 of their opponents.

Porter's 8.0 rebounds per game lead the Lions and rank 81st in college basketball.

Gonzaga ranks 20th in college basketball with 107.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 56th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Lions average 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (255th in college basketball), and give up 89.7 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

