Gonzaga vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) on November 28, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Gonzaga vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (82.9%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Thursday's Gonzaga-Indiana spread (Gonzaga -9.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread last year, the Bulldogs fared worse when played at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Hoosiers had a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).

Gonzaga vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in four of the five contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -500 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Indiana is playing as the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

The Hoosiers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +375 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 83.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.7 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (65th in college basketball).

Braden Huff's 14.8 points per game lead Gonzaga and rank 290th in college basketball.

Indiana has a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. It is putting up 77.4 points per game, 165th in college basketball, and is giving up 66.8 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Indiana's leading scorer, Mackenzie Mgbako, ranks 154th in college basketball, scoring 16.6 points per game.

The 37.5 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 48th in college basketball, and are 8.0 more than the 29.5 their opponents grab per contest.

Graham Ike leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (401st in college basketball play).

The Hoosiers are 96th in college basketball at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 29.6 their opponents average.

Oumar Ballo tops the Hoosiers with 9.0 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball).

Gonzaga ranks ninth in college basketball with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 36th in college basketball defensively with 80.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hoosiers rank 224th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 51st defensively with 81.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

