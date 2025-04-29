NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Minnesota Wild.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-220)
|Wild (+180)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (67.3%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -144 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +118.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for Golden Knights-Wild on April 29 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Vegas is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +180 underdog on the road.