Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-220) Wild (+180) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (67.3%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -144 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +118.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Wild on April 29 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

Vegas is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +180 underdog on the road.

