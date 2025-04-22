NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-245)
|Wild (+195)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (67.6%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Golden Knights are +116 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -142.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Wild matchup on April 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Wild reveal Vegas as the favorite (-245) and Minnesota as the underdog (+195) on the road.