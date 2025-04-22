Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-245) Wild (+195) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (67.6%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Golden Knights are +116 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -142.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Wild matchup on April 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Wild reveal Vegas as the favorite (-245) and Minnesota as the underdog (+195) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!