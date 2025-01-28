Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Dallas Stars.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-4) vs. Dallas Stars (31-17-1)

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-113) Stars (-106) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.8%)

Golden Knights vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -280 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +220.

Golden Knights vs Stars Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Stars matchup on January 28, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Golden Knights vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Golden Knights, Dallas is the underdog at -106, and Vegas is -113 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!