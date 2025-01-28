NHL
Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28
The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Dallas Stars.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-4) vs. Dallas Stars (31-17-1)
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-113)
|Stars (-106)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.8%)
Golden Knights vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -280 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +220.
Golden Knights vs Stars Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Stars matchup on January 28, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Golden Knights vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Golden Knights, Dallas is the underdog at -106, and Vegas is -113 playing at home.