Jac Caglianone's MLB Debut: Home Run Odds and Other Player Prop Bets

Last year, we were blessed with a Paul Skenes late-spring promotion to spice up Major League Baseball entering the summer stretch.

This year's phenom has arrived as we say hello to Jac Caglianone, who will make his big-league debut tonight as the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals.

What has led to all the hype around Caglianone, and what should we expect from him in his debut? Let's dig into all of that here.

Jac Caglianone's College and Minor League Stats

Caglianone first started earning national attention the past two years with the Florida Gators, where he flashed prodigious power.

Across his sophomore and junior seasons, Caglianone hit a combined 68 home runs. His 75 career home runs rank ninth on the all-time NCAA list even though he played just three seasons, and his 0.45 per game are second-most. He did all that while pitching full-time, too.

It led to Caglianone being the sixth overall pick to the Royals in last year's draft. He immediately reported to High-A -- an aggressive landing spot for a draft pick -- and showed quality plate-discipline skills even if the homers weren't there.

Whew, baby, has the pop arrived this year, though. In 50 games across Double-A and Triple-A, Caglianone had 15 homers with a .271 isolated slugging percentage. Across a small sample in Triple-A, Caglianone had a 57.5% hard-hit rate with a 42.5% fly-ball rate, helping him belt 6 dingers in just 54 plate appearances.

There's a reason the Royals pulled the trigger on his call-up so quickly. Now, we finally get to see what the hype is all about.

Player Props for Jac Caglianone's MLB Debut

In his debut, Caglianone and the Royals will face Andre Pallante. Pallante is skilled in fly-ball suppression as he has generated a 63.8% ground-ball rate this year.

That's a bit of a bummer, and it's likely part of why Caglianone's home-run odds are longer than you might think.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jac Caglianone +850 View more odds in Sportsbook

Busch Stadium is also a below-average park for homers out of left-handed batters, according to Baseball Savant.

That's why it's important to keep expectations in check: it's not an ideal situation for Caglianone. Still, Pallante does let up more hard contact and a higher ISO to lefties, and the Cardinals' bullpen is underwhelming. Plus, the longer odds are accounting for those key factors, so it's still a prop you can consider.

Given Pallante's profile, you may also want to consider other markets for Caglianone's debut. Here are some of those options in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

To Record A Hit To Record A Hit Jac Caglianone -114 View more odds in Sportsbook

To Record 2+ Hits To Record 2+ Hits Jac Caglianone +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

To Record 3+ Hits To Record 3+ Hits Jac Caglianone +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Jac Caglianone +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Jac Caglianone +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Personally, if I were looking to dive into the Caglianone waters, the two-plus total-base market would entice me most. Busch Stadium is more friendly toward singles and doubles for left-handed batters, and that path is easier to envision given the matchup with Pallante. But as you can see, you've got plentiful options at your disposal if you think Caglianone debuts with a bang on Tuesday night.

Which bets stand out to you tonight?

