Best WNBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Wings at Storm on Tuesday 6/3/25

WNBA action sets up perfectly for same game parlays.

Not only do we have the traditional markets like spreads and totals, but player-prop options abound.

Which SGP stands out tonight?

Let's dig into the Dallas Wings at the Seattle Storm and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds.

Today's Best WNBA SGP for Wings at Storm

This market -- at the very bottom of FanDuel Sportsbook's Same Game Parlay tab -- scores the winner of each half. Both have to be correct to win. I'll take Seattle to lead at the end of both halves.

Dallas is facing major adversity heading to one of the WNBA's best home environments. Paige Bueckers (concussion) and reserve Tyasha Harris (knee) both missed Saturday's contest and are out tonight.

They really needed all the firepower they could get considering they lost at home to Seattle by eight points last month with their new franchise player. They trailed by 15 at the half, which has become a trend. The Wings are one of the WNBA's worst first-half squads, amassing a -8.4 net rating (NRTG) to Seattle's +5.3.

DRatings has Seattle 71.1% likely to win the game, and I significantly doubt the undermanned visitors can buck their team's trend to muster a first-half lead.

Dallas' primary issue is size, which allowed Nneka Ogwumike to gobble 18 rebounds the last time these two teams played.

The backcourt injuries don't really affect that situation, but this prop seems to be a product of watching the box score. In entirely different matchups, Ogwumike has gotten hooked on this line with just eight boards in three of her last four games despite eclipsing 29 minutes in all of them.

This seems like an ideal matchup to bust over the hook. In some part thanks to Ogwumike's monstrous effort, the Wings are allowing the third-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards (18.7).

Seattle moving away from Ezi Magbegor (27.6 MPG) in favor of guard Erica Wheeler (21.4 MPG) helps her counting totals, too. Rotowire expects a whopping 10.8 boards from Ogwumike tonight. Snag this line while you can.

I have to throw in this line even if it's not quite analytical value.

Arike Ogunbowale should have better shooting days ahead. She's shooting just 30.6% from deep after six straight seasons north of 33.0% to begin her career. Unders might find some bettors' cards tonight after a 1-for-5 effort in a standalone contest on Saturday in addition to a 1-for-8 effort against Seattle earlier this season.

Without Bueckers, that's just not the move. Arike's team-best 24.8% usage rate will only increase, and she's taken 47.8% of her shots from outside this season.

Rotowire projects the star guard for 2.5 made threes, which implies closer to -248 odds on this leg if correct. That's just short of -290, but I can bend the rules a bit in a Same Game Parlay knowing the direction that Ogunbowale will be heading.

Even when Paige Bueckers is on the floor, I'm pretty surprised how involved DiJonai Carrington is offensively.

Carrington's usage rate (22.4%) is not only right behind Arike's, but the two are four percentage points clear of the next-highest active option tonight without Bueckers. Carrington has topped 15 points in three straight games coinciding with the rookie's ailment, and 16-for-37 (43.2%) shooting isn't exactly buying high.

Though she had just 4 points in 19 minutes when these teams first met, getting played off the floor won't be a concern in tonight's contest.

Rotowire expects 14.1 points in 32 minutes tonight, leading to another prop that provides boosted negative correlation with the Storm winning the game. Even if Arike and Carrington do their thing, Dallas is still working uphill to win.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +624

