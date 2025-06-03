3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/3/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Tomoyuki Sugano is giving up a lot of fly-balls, and that makes the Seattle Mariners a good place to look for homer props. Julio Rodriguez catches my eye at his +420 odds.

Sugano is giving up 1.55 home runs per nine innings this year, and he's allowed a 43.6% fly-ball rate versus right-handed hitters. He's been tagged for at least one jack in 8 of his 11 starts.

Rodriguez owns a meh .322 wOBA, but once you dig a little deeper, things look more promising. His output is being capped by a .269 BABIP, which is much lower than his career .330 BABIP. His expected wOBA (xwOBA) is .353, and he's got a 37.2% hard-hit rate versus RHP. He also ranks in the 94th percentile in bat speed, and six of his last eight batted balls have had an exit velocity of at least 98 MPH.

J-Rod is heating up and has a welcoming matchup, making him my favorite home-run pick for today.

Bryce Harper is expected to make his return tonight, and I think he can do so with a bang in a friendly date with Bowden Francis.

Francis is having major long-ball issues in 2025, giving up 2.44 home runs per nine. Lefties are mauling him to the tune of a .405 wOBA, 48.0% fly-ball rate and an eye-popping 3.45 dingers per nine.

Against RHP this season, Harper has produced a .359 wOBA and 46.9% fly-ball rate. He is coming off a good May as he generated a .377 wOBA last month.

There's some volatility with Harper missing the past few games, but this is undoubtedly a great matchup for him.

The legendary Clayton Kershaw is taking the ball today for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and this is a good spot for Pete Alonso to go yard.

Alonso has been superb with the platoon advantage in 2025, racking up a 41.0% hard-hit rate and 41.0% fly-ball rate in the split en route to a .389 wOBA.

Overall this year, Alonso's Statcast metrics are excellent as he sits in at least the 96th percentile in all of hard-hit rate, xwOBA, average exit velocity and barrel rate. He's been one of baseball's elite sluggers.

Kershaw has only 11 innings to his name this campaign; they haven't gone well. He's got a 5.54 SIERA over the small sample with a 12.8% strikeout rate. In a slightly larger sample in 2024, righties had a .350 wOBA against Kershaw.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

